LG has given us a glimpse into the future at CES 2018 by unveiling a stunning 65-inch OLED TV that can be rolled up like a newspaper. The bendy concept can disappear out of sight at the push of a button, making it perfect for people who don’t want to clutter up their living rooms with a vast TV set.

LG Display

When in use, the TV is a stunning, wafer-thin OLED 4K TV boasting incredible image clarity and some of the best contrast ratios available on a TV. However unlike most TV’s that remain in your living room when not in use, this TV is rolled up like a sheet of paper, disappearing into a discreet rectangular box. Bendy screens aren’t new, in fact LG showed off its first version of this a few years ago. What has changed however is the size. Whereas its first prototype was just 18-inches in diameter and certainly not 4K, this new version is well beyond the prototype stage and could easily be put in someone’s living room today.

LG Display