Chanel Has Unveiled Its First Fragrance In 15 Years And We Have Some Questions

Chanel has unveiled its first new fragrance in 15 years, and set our hearts a flutter.

Gabrielle, the French fashion house’s new scent, is the brand’s first major fragrance launch since Chance was released in 2002. It is named after the brand’s legendary founder Chanel (a.k.a Coco).

From No.5 to Coco Mademoiselle, the luxury brand has a reputation for creating well-loved perfumes that stand the test of time.

From Kristen Stewart and Pharrell Williams to Gaspard Ulliel, the stars were out in force to celebrate the launch at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Tuesday 4 July.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 5 July, Chanel shared an insight into the design of the new addition.