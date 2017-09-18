Charlie Brooker led the British winners at the Emmys on Sunday (18 September) night, when ‘Black Mirror’ picked up two awards.

Both prizes - the Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and Outstanding TV Movie awards - were given to the screenwriter for the ‘San Junipero’ episode of the most recent series, which debuted on Netflix last year.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Charlie Brooker

While collecting the Outstanding TV Special Award, Charlie took the chance to become one of the stars who offered a political comment at the ceremony.

“I have heard 2017 described as being trapped, like being trapped in one long unending ‘Black Mirror’ episode,” he said. “But I like to think if I had written it, it wouldn’t be quite so on the nose with all this sort of Nazis and hate.

“‘San Junipero’ was a story about love and love will defeat hated, love will win. But it might need a bit of help.”

Charlie wasn’t the only Brit star to win on the night and Riz Ahmed also triumphed in the Best Actor In A Limited Series category, beating off competition from Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert de Niro, Ewan McGregor, Geoffrey Rush and John Turturro.

The accolade makes Riz - who is of British and Pakistani origin - the first male Asian star to ever win an Emmy, following on from Archie Panjabi’s (‘The Good Wife’) success in the Best Supporting Actress category last year.