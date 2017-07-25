Charlie Gard Unlikely To Be Allowed To Spend Final Days At Home, Judge Says

Terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard is unlikely to be allowed to spend his final days at home with his parents, a High Court judge has said.

Mr Justice Francis said he will make a decision about where the 11-month-old boy should spend the remainder of his life, on Wednesday.

Doctors caring for Charlie at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London said they want to fulfil the “last desire” of his parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates.

But they said there are practical difficulties in providing the intensive care Charlie needs outside a hospital, including that the ventilator Charlie needs won’t fit through the front door of the property his parents want to take him.

and the judge said the chances of him being able to spend his final days at home are “small”.

Charlie’s parents have become embroiled in a fight with doctors over the circumstances of his death, a day after abandoning attempts to persuade a judge to let him travel to America for experimental treatment.

Mr Justice Francis presided over the dispute at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Tuesday, and the hearing is scheduled to resume at 2pm on Wednesday.

As Charlie’s mother returned to the High Court on Tuesday, the judge said the dispute cried out for settlement. But he said if a solution could not be agreed he would decide on Wednesday.