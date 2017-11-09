Charlie Sheen has “absolutely denied” accusations of raping Corey Haim more than 30 years ago.

The former ‘Two And A Half Men’ actor spoke out via a representative, after a friend of the late Corey Haim spoke to the National Enquirer, alleging sexual abuse on the part of Charlie Sheen.

Actor Dominick Brascia told the publication that the incident occurred when Sheen was 19 and Haim - who died in 2010 at the age of 38 - was 13, while they were appearing in the teen film ‘Lucas’ together, which also starred Jeremy Piven and Winona Ryder in her screen debut.