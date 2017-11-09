Charlie Sheen has “absolutely denied” accusations of raping Corey Haim more than 30 years ago.
The former ‘Two And A Half Men’ actor spoke out via a representative, after a friend of the late Corey Haim spoke to the National Enquirer, alleging sexual abuse on the part of Charlie Sheen.
Actor Dominick Brascia told the publication that the incident occurred when Sheen was 19 and Haim - who died in 2010 at the age of 38 - was 13, while they were appearing in the teen film ‘Lucas’ together, which also starred Jeremy Piven and Winona Ryder in her screen debut.
Brascia explained: “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas’. He told me they smoked pot and had sex.
“Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”
A spokesperson for Charlie Sheen told People late on Wednesday night (8 November): “He absolutely denies the claim.”
This allegation comes four years after Haim’s former ‘Lost Boys’ co-star and friend Corey Feldman detailed the sexual abuse the two youths encountered during their time as Hollywood child stars in the 1980s, in his autobiography, ‘Coreyography’.
In the wake of sexual misconduct accusations levelled against powerful Hollywood figures such as Harvey Weinstein in recent times, Feldman has launched a campaign on Indiegogo urging fans to pledge money to fund a film about his life, in which he hopes to shine a light on the problem of sexual abuse in the film industry.