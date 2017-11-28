While Christmas may be a time of giving, all that generosity will be sure to take its toll on your bank balance.

But Christmas Dinner needn’t cost cost an arm and a leg. Good Housekeeping has scoured ten major supermarkets for the best deals and managed to feed eight people for just £2.94 per head. Bargain.

The secret is shopping around for the best deals across a range of supermarkets. So you’ll need to be pretty time rich and the pricing hasn’t taken into account petrol costs or the bus fare, either.

If you’d rather stock up in one trip, this year’s cheapest one-stop shop is Lidl, where a basket costs £25.53.