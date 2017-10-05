Gouda news, cheese-lovers. A fromage-filled advent calendar will be hitting stores on 6 November so you can count down to Christmas with the world’s biggest smile on your face.

The calendar was devised by food blogger Annem Hobson from So Wrong It’s Nom, who created a prototype for it last year and asked people to register their interest.

After receiving a staggering 11,000 signatures (including support from Emma Bunton and Zooey Dechanel), Annem decided to bring the unexpected business venture to life.

The calendar, which will be sold in Asda for £8, will contain 24 individually wrapped cheeses including various types of cheddar, Red Leicester, Wensleydale with cranberries, Applewood and more.