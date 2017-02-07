A Cheese Bar Is About To Open In London To Make Life More Brie-lliant

If you can’t get enough of cheese, we’ve found your new favourite hangout.
A new bar, aptly named The Cheese Bar, is set to open in London, serving up dishes made from everyone’s favourite dairy product.
Forget stuffy cheese and wine parties because the owners will be serving up glorious cheese magic alongside a wide selection of craft beers.
The bar is the brainchild of Matthew Carver, the owner of The Cheese Truck, which is famed for selling grilled cheese to die for.
The Cheese Truck is dedicated to celebrating the best of British cheese, working closely with producers to source all cheese directly from British-based farms that operate in a “traditional and thoughtful way”.
The truck found fame on London’s Maltby Street Market and the owners have sold more than twenty tonnes of cheese since 2014.
The team have graced the fields of Glastonbury and high profile fashion events and even spent six weeks trading in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, but now they’re preparing to settle in their first permanent home in Camden.
The new bar will also have home-churned produce at its heart, this time giving urban cheesemakers a platform by showcasing cheese produced within the M25.
According to Hot Dinners, the bar’s food menu will include The Cheese Truck’s classic Cropwell Bishop Stilton sandwich with bacon and pear chutney.
However, fans will be able to try some new creations, such as a Mexican fondue-inspired dish named the Queso Fundido and the Breakfast Poutine, which comes with bacon gravy, candied pancetta, a fried egg and cheese curds.
The bar is due to open in mid-February and is guaranteed to be your new favourite Instagram spot.
Say cheese 🧀