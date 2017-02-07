A Cheese Bar Is About To Open In London To Make Life More Brie-lliant

If you can’t get enough of cheese, we’ve found your new favourite hangout.

A new bar, aptly named The Cheese Bar, is set to open in London, serving up dishes made from everyone’s favourite dairy product.

Forget stuffy cheese and wine parties because the owners will be serving up glorious cheese magic alongside a wide selection of craft beers.

The bar is the brainchild of Matthew Carver, the owner of The Cheese Truck, which is famed for selling grilled cheese to die for.