Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton has pleaded with the public not to bully Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron. The 10-year-old was ridiculed online after he attended his father’s inauguration on Friday. As any child of a similar age would have done, at times he appeared bored, yawning widely and even snatching his hand away from his mother Melania on one occasion.

John Minchillo/AP Chelsea Clinton has defended Barron Trump against online trolls

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich allegedly posted and later deleted a tweet predicting Barron would become the “country’s first homeschool shooter” and there has been ongoing speculation he is autistic. Clinton, who was just 13 when she moved into the White House with her parents, tweeted: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid.” But she couldn’t resist adding: “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids.”

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Clinton was roundly criticised for bringing Barron’s father’s politics into the equation. Robin Harrison Merrick opined: “I personally find her message convoluted… as a child of a president she of all people should not make a statement about the Trump boy’s childhood while making a point about opposing his father’s policies… the two things are unrelated and should be kept separate.” Cindy Dister said: “I would love to know which policies she’s referring to that are going to hurt children. Would it be the one getting the drugs off the streets or actually helping the inner cities or maybe protecting them from terrorist threats in their own country or could it be protecting them while they are still in the womb and late term. Just curious.”

POOL New / Reuters Barron Trump arriving at the US Capitol on the day of his father's inauguration

But Clinton, now a mother herself, was also applauded for speaking up for the pre-teenager. “I remember your childhood in the White House. The media was sometimes very cruel. Children don’t have a choice as to what their parents do. I hope he’s allowed to be just a kid,” said Jennifer Marshall Huntley. Elizabeth Rafferty added: “Chelsea, I am only one week older than you, so while I was going through that awful awkward phase, you were too… and you were in the world spotlight! Hell of a backbone you have now, and what a kind statement for Barron! I do not like Trump, but the kid had no say in any of this.” Clinton endured often cruel scrutiny for her physical appearance and continues to be the subject of tabloid speculation over her parentage.