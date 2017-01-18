On Tuesday President Barack Obama shortened the prison sentences of 209 people and granted pardons to another 64.

Among these was the commutation of Chelsea Manning’s 35-year sentence for leaking classified government and military documents to WikiLeaks.

Now instead of 2045, Manning will be freed on 17 May. She was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and has attempted suicide twice in the last year.

Here are five other notable pardons and commutations made by US Presidents.