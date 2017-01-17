President Barack Obama has commuted the jail sentence of Chelsea Manning, who is to be freed from jail in May.

The soldier was branded a traitor for leaking classified government and military documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning, who is serving a sentence at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, has served seven years of her 35-year sentence.

The commuted sentence will allow Manning to be freed on May 17 of this year.

The 29-year-old confessed to sending the secret military and diplomatic documents to the anti-secrecy organization, but was hailed a whistleblower and hero by some.

The former intelligence analyst was convicted in August 2013 of espionage and other offences for leaking more than 700,000 classified documents while working in Iraq.