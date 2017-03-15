A horse has died on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Consul De Thaix, trained by Nicky Henderson, suffered fatal injuries after falling at the sixth-last fence in the Novices’ Hurdle in Wednesday’s first race.

It comes after the death toll at last year’s event hit a ten-year high when seven horses died.

Many have offered their condolences for those connected with the five-year-old thoroughbred.

Animal rights campaigners have also tweeted the news, attributing blame to the popular horse racing event.