Liam Payne 'Reveals' His And Cheryl's Cute Nickname For Baby Bear

Liam Payne has reportedly revealed the nickname he and Cheryl have chosen for their baby son Bear - and it’s very er, literal.
The One Direction star chatted to fans about his life as as dad during a Q&A session backstage at B96 Radio Station in Chicago, America.
Taking to Twitter after the event on 9 May one fan wrote: “He said his proudest moment was Bear and said at first he called him Cub a lot.”
Another fan account claimed that Payne was very proud about the fact “he made a human”.
“Liam said he loves his baby boy,” they wrote.
“He made a human! His exact words: I made a human. I helped. She did the most *insert noise* only mothers would understand.
“He pointed to a mum, made the noise and said ‘you understand’.”