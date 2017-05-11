All Sections
    11/05/2017 09:35 BST

    Liam Payne 'Reveals' His And Cheryl's Cute Nickname For Baby Bear

    👶🐻

    Liam Payne has reportedly revealed the nickname he and Cheryl have chosen for their baby son Bear - and it’s very er, literal.

    The One Direction star chatted to fans about his life as as dad during a Q&A session backstage at B96 Radio Station in Chicago, America.

    Taking to Twitter after the event on 9 May one fan wrote: “He said his proudest moment was Bear and said at first he called him Cub a lot.”

    A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

    Another fan account claimed that Payne was very proud about the fact “he made a human”.

    “Liam said he loves his baby boy,” they wrote.

    “He made a human! His exact words: I made a human. I helped. She did the most *insert noise* only mothers would understand.

    “He pointed to a mum, made the noise and said ‘you understand’.”

    A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

