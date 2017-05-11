Liam Payne 'Reveals' His And Cheryl's Cute Nickname For Baby Bear

Liam Payne has reportedly revealed the nickname he and Cheryl have chosen for their baby son Bear - and it’s very er, literal.

The One Direction star chatted to fans about his life as as dad during a Q&A session backstage at B96 Radio Station in Chicago, America.

Taking to Twitter after the event on 9 May one fan wrote: “He said his proudest moment was Bear and said at first he called him Cub a lot.”