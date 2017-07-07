Cheryl And Liam Payne Cosy Up For Rare 'Date Night' Selfie

Liam Payne and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini have treated fans to a rare date night selfie.

The couple became parents to son Bear Payne earlier this year, and since then, Cheryl has been keeping a fairly low profile, only posting one picture of herself on her birthday last month.

However, they did treat fans to a rare glimpse into one of their nights out on Thursday (7 July), when they posed for a selfie in the back of a cab on their way out (complete with animal filter, obv).

As well as the filtered selfie, Cheryl also posted a photo of Liam on his own, posing with his hand over his face, showcasing his intricate hand tattoo.

In what we’re sure is purely a coincidence, the snap comes just days after reports suggested the pair’s relationship could be on the rocks, with an insider suggesting to Closer magazine that Cheryl was having second thoughts about their relationship.

A source explained: “It’s got to the point where Cheryl’s having to pull Liam on lots of things he says. Pals are concerned the age gap may be starting to show.

“When Cheryl first got with Liam, their chemistry quashed any doubts over the age difference, and she fell pregnant with Bear when they were still in the honeymoon phase. But now things seem different and Cheryl’s had a bit of reality check. She loves Liam deeply, but has come to realise how different they are.”

While Cheryl is known for keeping quiet about her private life, this date night snap could definitely be a more subtle way to silence her detractors.

Cheryl’s friend and former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts shared a photo from the ‘Fight For This Love’ singer’s birthday bash last month, which was attended by ‘X Factor’ singers Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Kimberley Walsh.

Nicola even revealed that Cheryl briefly halted the proceedings so she could catch up on ‘Love Island’ in the middle of the party.

