The rate of childhood obesity has plateaued in the UK over the last 10 years, but experts argue there is still more that needs to be done to tackle the issue.

The figures, released as part of a large-scale report published in The Lancet on Tuesday 10 October, showed the number of obese children and adolescents worldwide has increased 10-fold between 1975 and 2016.

However, over the last 10 years the statistics paint a different picture in the UK. From 1975 to 2005, the rate of obesity for girls increased from 3% to 9.5%. Then from 2006 to 2016, this levelled out and even decreased slightly from 9.5% to 9.4%.

A similar pattern was observed for boys. Between 1975 and 2005, the obesity rate increased from 2.4% to 9.7%. Then from 2006 to 2016, there was still an increase but at a smaller rate: from 9.9% to 10.9%.

In 1975, out of the 200 countries studied, the UK had the 27th highest level of childhood obesity in girls and 39th highest level among boys. In 2016 it had dropped to the 73rd for girls and 84th for boys.

With evidence that the obesity rate has plateaued since 2005, does this mean the government’s childhood obesity plan is working? Not according to Tam Fry, patron of the Child Growth Foundation and chairman of the National Obesity Forum.

“In my view, these claims should be taken with with a dose of salt,” Fry told HuffPost UK.