They say you should never work with children or animals, but it seems Pippa Middleton has overlooked that, as she has chosen her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play starring roles in her upcoming wedding.

The only potential saving grace is that their royal upbringing may save the whole affair from being upstaged when one (or both) of them make a loud toilet request or launch a bouquet down the aisle.

But if not, it will certainly be a moment to remember, as demonstrated by these five times when the smallest guests stole the spotlight from the bride and groom:

1. This boy who dive-bombed the bride.