A children’s hat has been removed from a gift shop on a National Trust property after being branded “stupid” and “offensive” to young people.

Twitter user Laura Goss alerted the National Trust after seeing the hat for sale in a gift shop at Tatton Park, Cheshire, that said: “Future footballers wife”.

“This stupid hat is for sale at Tatton Park,” Goss tweeted on 29 August. “Your young female visitors deserve better merch (and better grammar).”

Tatton Park’s gift shop is not a National Trust run or supplied shop. HuffPost UK was informed Tatton is run by Cheshire East Council.

Other Twitter users who saw the hat also found it offensive.

ps. the hat is dreadful. — CLE (@Bluebirdlouise) August 29, 2017

If I were employed by a company to make offensive hats,I'd leave off the apostrophe too as act of sabotage. — Clare (@clarerjames13) August 29, 2017

Young girls aspiring to marry into money, @nationaltrust keeping the true spirit of the Stately Home/Landed Gentry alive — Dave MJ (@DaveMJo1) August 29, 2017

An appalling lack of judgement . Perhaps you need to check the shops at all national trust properties and tweet the outcome of your checks? — MeMyselfI 🐝 (@flowerandcus) August 29, 2017

A spokesman for Tatton Park, which is managed by Cheshire East Council, told HuffPost UK: “Tatton management were made aware of the hats on Tuesday [29 August] and removed them immediately from the shelves as we would obviously not want to upset or cause offence to anyone.

“Our gift shop receives a bulk supply from our supplier, which includes a number of children’s hats. Unfortunately we don’t know how this has exactly happened but we have put the hats out on the shelf as part of that bulk supply without thinking whether they were appropriate for the shop and our visitors.