This is after China built the world’s first panda solar plant, 248 acres of solar panels laid out like a giant bear. It is, we think you’ll agree, amazing.

If governments are worried that there isn’t enough public enthusiasm for investment in renewable energy , then may we suggest turning solar plants into cute furry animals?

Normally shaped as in square-shaped grids with rows of panels lined up next to each other, this innovative design uses monocrystalline silicone for the black parts and thin film solar cells for the white parts.

The imaginatively named ‘Panda Power Plant’ was built by China Merchants New Energy Group, one of the nation’s largest clean energy providers, in northwest Datong province.

Officially connected to the main grid on 30 June, the 50-megawatt plant has already begun delivering power to some of China’s 1,360.7 million people.

When the second phase of the 100-megawatt plant is completed later this year, it will be able to produce 3.2 billion kilowatt-hours of solar energy in 25 years, according to the company.

That will eliminate approximately one million tons of coal that would have been used to produce electricity, reducing carbon emissions by 2.74 million tons.