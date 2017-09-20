Chris Grayling Slammed For Allowing HS2 Staff To 'Waste' £5m On Train Fares

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has been slammed for allowing HS2 staff to “waste” more than £5 million on train fares in four years.

Labour told the minister to “get a grip” after a response to a written question Parliamentary revealed £5,257,350 was spent between June 2013 and July 2017.

The government’s flagship high-speed rail scheme, which will better connect London to the Midlands, Leeds and Manchester, employs about 1,900 staff.

Labour say the cash could have been better spent elsewhere and would have paid for dozens of new buses - or a whole four-carriage train, with money to spare.

Shadow cabinet office minister Jon Trickett, who submitted the request for information, said: “Yet again Chris Grayling has shown he’s incapable of keeping costs under control and ensuring value for money for taxpayers.