Chrissy Teigen has once again given the world a lesson in body confidence by sharing a photo of her stretch marks.
Teigen posted an unedited image of her leg on Twitter on Thursday along with the simple caption: “Whatevs.”
It wasn’t long before the image had received more than 60,000 likes, with hundreds of people commenting to praise the model and presenter.
Many of the comments are from women with stretch marks, thanking Teigen for helping them embrace their bodies.
“Thank you so much for this,” one said.
“I grew up hating my body because of my stretch marks and had no representation of women with visible stretch marks.”
Another added: “This makes me feel so much better for having them in the same spot.”
This isn’t the first time Teigen has shared images of her stretch marks on social media.
Last August the model shared an image of her legs on Snapchat along the jokey message: “Lol my thighs have tributaries.”
And back in 2015 she shared an image of herself sitting cross-legged on Instagram, along with the caption: “Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!”
It’s official, Chrissy Teigen is the queen of body confidence.