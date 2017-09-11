A Christian couple who took their children out of a Church of England primary school because a classmate wanted to be recognised as transgender have been condemned for their hypocrisy.

Nigel and Sally Rowe are planning to mount a legal challenge against the school after their six-year-old son’s classmate was allowed to wear a dress.

The couple intend to educate the child and his eight-year-old brother, who attended the same school, at home.

Nigel Rowe took his child out of school over another pupil's request to be recognised as transgender #r4today pic.twitter.com/VYaM37cBE9 — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 11, 2017

The parents said that they “show love to anyone and everyone” but were concerned the situation would cause their child “confusion”.

They called for the young transgender boy to be helped in a “private space”, rather than in the public sphere of a school.

“It was the fact that he was identifying as a girl some days and as a boy other days, so the fact that he was dressing up in that manner and was trying to portray that particular gender on that day.

“So for us it was very difficult because it’s inconsistent,” the boys’ father told BBC 4′s Today programme on Monday.

“Our son is brought up in a way that there are boys and there are girls.”

The couple said they were concerned for the “welfare of all the children”, but dismissed claims that a lack of acceptance was one of the reasons for such high suicide and self harm rates among young transgender people.

“I don’t believe that’s the case. I don’t believe it’s that they’re not accepted... I don’t think people are bullying those children in any shape or form. I don’t think that’s the case,” Mr Rowe said.

“Many parents are concerned that they are going to have their son or daughter going to school and the next thing they know they’ve got children who are coming dressed in a different gender.”

He continued: “All the kids are equal but actually we have a social understanding that we have boys and we have girls. There’s a distinct difference.

“Not just in what you wear but also in or DNA, the way we are.. and we feel that there’s a political agenda that’s sort of pushing this and driving this.

“Remember, we are taking children that are six years of age. I six year old... doesn’t have the mental capacity to work out those kind of things at such a young age.”

The Christian couple were criticised for their hypocrisy on a number of levels, including their claims of politicising gender and their assertion that transgender children are not bullied.

Conservative MP Anna Soubry and Labour MP Stella Creasy were among those lambasting the parents, with Creasy accusing them of teaching their child to “hate’.

Not very "Christian" parents @BBCr4today remove son because a classmate #transgender alternates "girls/boys" school uniform #relax #love — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) September 11, 2017

So sad to hear parent teach their child to hate like this- hope that both kids in get support need to be loved and love instead #equality https://t.co/st7PF8H4ly — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) September 11, 2017

Sad to hear parent on #r4today "If a child has got gender confusion it needs to be dealt with in a private space". #nonbinarygender #school — Caroline Russell (@CarolineRussell) September 11, 2017

The couple were urged to teach their children about diversity.

Why are these bigots being given airtime? Maybe these parents could just educate their child about diversity #r4today — Ian Birrell (@ianbirrell) September 11, 2017

Oh FFS tell your child that little boys can wear dresses too. This is where gender anxiety has got us in our pink & blue world. #r4today — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) September 11, 2017

And others pointed the hypocrisy of some of their other arguments.

"I can't accept the existence of those people but I don't believe society doesn't accept them" wot?! #R4Today — Nicolas Chinardet (@zefrog) September 11, 2017

Parents on today prog talking about school having a political agenda for allowing kids to cross dress. They are the ones on the today prog! — polly curtis (@pollycurtis) September 11, 2017

"I don't believe trans children are bullied" says man who's pulling his child out of a school because of one boy wearing a skirt #bbcr4today — Louise Ridley (@LouiseRidley) September 11, 2017

The Stonewall School Report, released in June, showed that 64% of trans pupils are bullied for being LGBT at school.

The findings also revealed that one in ten trans pupils have received death threats, and more than two in five have tried to take their own lives.

The report reads: “While a growing number of schools are supporting their trans pupils, too many are not equipped to do so.