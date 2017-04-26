Christian Louboutin has created a pair of ‘unicorn skin’ booties and they’re magical.

Samantha McMillen, an L.A-based stylist - whose clients include Dakota Fanning and Evan Rachel Wood - posted a Boomerang to Instagram of the new design on 25 April.

The stylist runs her hand across the silver sequins, changing them into an array of colourful ones instead - just like magic.

“I’m calling this ‘unicorn skin’. Fancy new sequinned boots, Christian Louboutin, of course,” McMillen wrote.