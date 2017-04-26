All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    26/04/2017 14:56 BST

    Christian Louboutin Has Made All Of Our Unicorn-Filled Dreams Come True With These Colour-Changing Boots

    They're made from 'unicorn skin' 🦄 ✨

    Christian Louboutin has created a pair of ‘unicorn skin’ booties and they’re magical. 

    Samantha McMillen, an L.A-based stylist - whose clients include Dakota Fanning and Evan Rachel Wood - posted a Boomerang to Instagram of the new design on 25 April.

    The stylist runs her hand across the silver sequins, changing them into an array of colourful ones instead - just like magic.

    “I’m calling this ‘unicorn skin’. Fancy new sequinned boots, Christian Louboutin, of course,” McMillen wrote. 

    I'm calling this "Unicorn skin." Fancy new sequined boots @louboutinworld of course. #unicornskin #ChristianLouboutin #fw17 #sequinedboots

    A post shared by Samantha McMillen (@samanthamcmillen_stylist) on

    Social media users commented on the post, sharing their delight: 

    “Damn right! And they would go with my unicorn horn,” one wrote.

    “More sparkles I need for my wardrobe,” another added. 

    “I just want to cuddle them. I know a unicorn who would rock the hell out of those,” another commented. 

    “What a treasure,” another wrote. 

    As part of the luxury French brand’s autumn/winter 2017 collection, the boots - inspired by1970s Elton John - will be available to buy in UK stores from mid-June, priced £695.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionbootsunicornssequins Christian Louboutin

    Conversations