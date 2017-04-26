Christian Louboutin has created a pair of ‘unicorn skin’ booties and they’re magical.
Samantha McMillen, an L.A-based stylist - whose clients include Dakota Fanning and Evan Rachel Wood - posted a Boomerang to Instagram of the new design on 25 April.
The stylist runs her hand across the silver sequins, changing them into an array of colourful ones instead - just like magic.
“I’m calling this ‘unicorn skin’. Fancy new sequinned boots, Christian Louboutin, of course,” McMillen wrote.
Social media users commented on the post, sharing their delight:
“Damn right! And they would go with my unicorn horn,” one wrote.
“More sparkles I need for my wardrobe,” another added.
“I just want to cuddle them. I know a unicorn who would rock the hell out of those,” another commented.
“What a treasure,” another wrote.
As part of the luxury French brand’s autumn/winter 2017 collection, the boots - inspired by1970s Elton John - will be available to buy in UK stores from mid-June, priced £695.