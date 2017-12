In our festive dreams (read, Pinterest boards) we always picture ourselves wearing an outfit made entirely of sequins and crushed velvet on Christmas day.

But in reality we end up forgetting that showers are a thing, staying in pyjamas for 24 hours, and counting our lucky stars that elasticated waistbands exist.

So this year we’ve decided to reach a compromise (and save the eyes of our relatives) by wearing a dress that is glamorous and built to conceal a food baby.