QUIZ: Christmas Family Arguments Bingo

As traditional as the turkey with cranberry sauce, family arguments are an integral part of Christmas celebrations.

What would Christmas be without hours of subtle digs that eventually erupt into a full blown Baileys-fuelled row? Reminding everyone why you spend the rest of the year apart from these terrible people.

So get ready people, and swipe left or right on our arguments bingo to see how many spats you’ve had so far. And how many you’ve got left to go...