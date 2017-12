If you think you know your Christmas movies, then prepare to put that confidence to the test, as we’ve devised the ultimate quiz about your favourite festive films.

Yes you may have watched ‘Miracle On 34th Street’ 100 times, know all the words to the songs in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ and be able to repeat the entirety of ‘Elf’ verbatim, but would you be able to tell each of them apart from just one screenshot?