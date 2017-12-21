Christmas is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones - but for some, for a range of reasons, this simply isn’t possible. But thanks to an ingenious interactive map, those who don’t have anyone to spend the 25th with can find an event near them to celebrate. The map, put together by Premier Christian Radio, shows venues around the UK which will be holding events for people to attend on Christmas Day, regardless of faith or background.

It also details whether venues can help with transportation and if there is any cost involved. Chris Byland, a producer for Premier’s radio stations, told HuffPost UK that this year had seen a record number of venues (380 so far) registering to take part. Byland said: “This is the 5th year we’ve run the Christmas Alone project across Premier’s radio stations and magazines, and I’ve been overwhelmed with the response from the UK churches, businesses and charities that have partnered and supported us this year – we can’t thank them enough. Loneliness at Christmas particularly affects older people. Earlier this month, Age UK said almost million elderly people said that feel lonelier over the festive period.

FatCamera via Getty Images Being alone can be particularly difficult at Christmas