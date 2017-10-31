Christopher Bailey Is Leaving Burberry At The End Of 2018

Burberry confirmed that current president Christopher Bailey would be leaving the British fashion giant at the end of 2018.

The news was announced on the morning of 31 October, with no further explanation for the time being.

As the former chief executive of Burberry, Bailey spent the last 17 years working to turn the brand around from a dwindling designer label to a brand that spoke to a younger generation while equally kept in tune with their heritage.

In a statement released to British Vogue, Bailey said it had been a great privilege to work with “such an extraordinary group of people.”