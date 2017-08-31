Burberry will show their latest collection at London Fashion Week on 16 September this year.

As a teaser for the hot-ticket event, the British fashion giant has released a couple of portraits featuring modern day icons of British film, media and politics.

The one we’re particularly excited about, however, is that of actress and former Labour party politician Glenda Jackson.

The image, taken by Alasdair McLellan, is transportive.

Glenda Jackson for Burberry by Alasdair McLellan

The 81-year-old dynamite is known for her multi award-winning acting accolades. She spent four years with the Royal Shakespeare Company and won Best Actress twice at the Academy Awards (1970, 1973).

Awards collected, Jackson casually became a Member of Parliament in 1992.

Alongside Jackson in the campaign is up-and-coming musician Loyle Carner, whose music was dubbed by NME as “sensitive and eloquent”.

The striking pictures will be one of many featured in Burberry’s ‘Here We Are’ exhibition this Fashion Week.

The exhibition will showcase iconic images from the 20th century, representing varying classes and races from the UK’s eclectic pool.