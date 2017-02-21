Specialist police officers have begun excavation work at what is believed to be the former home of double murderer Christopher Halliwell, as well as searching another property on the same street.

The 53-year-old Swindon taxi driver murdered Becky Godden, 20, in January 2003 and Sian O’Callaghan, 22, in March 2011.

He was handed a rare life sentence - meaning he will never be released - at Bristol Crown Court last year after being convicted of Godden’s murder.

Following his sentence, police said they were working with other forces and the National Crime Agency to identify potential further victims of Halliwell.

While detectives have not commenting on what they are looking for at the properties, late last year a former detective that investigated Halliwell claimed the killer could be linked to a further six unsolved cases.