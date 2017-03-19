Cilla Black’s son has voiced his support for Paul O’Grady, following the news that he’ll be presenting the new series of ‘Blind Date’.
After much speculation about who would be replacing the late presenter when ‘Blind Date’ returns to our screens on Channel 5, it was confirmed earlier this week that her close friend, Paul O’Grady, had bagged the job.
Speaking about producers’ decision, Cilla’s son Robert has said he thinks giving the job to Paul was the right move, telling The Mirror he thinks it’s what his mum would have wanted.
Robert said: “Mum would have been very happy. If there was anyone she’d have wanted to do it, it would be him. He’ll make it his own.”
He continued: “‘Blind Date’ was always about the funny moments. He’s not one of those guys with someone on an earpiece telling him what to say. He thinks for himself, like my mum. She never used those things.
Paul will be joined on the show by ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner-turned-presenter Vicky Pattison, who Robert had previously been supportive of when it was first reported in the press that she was in the running for the job.
When he was first announced as the show’s new host, Paul said: “‘Blind Date’ is an incredibly special family show which brought laughter, tears and joy to TV viewers throughout out the land.
“I am honoured to present the brand new series and after speaking to Channel 5, I know the series is in safe hands. I can’t wait to see if we can find love.”