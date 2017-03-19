Cilla Black’s son has voiced his support for Paul O’Grady, following the news that he’ll be presenting the new series of ‘Blind Date’.

After much speculation about who would be replacing the late presenter when ‘Blind Date’ returns to our screens on Channel 5, it was confirmed earlier this week that her close friend, Paul O’Grady, had bagged the job.

Speaking about producers’ decision, Cilla’s son Robert has said he thinks giving the job to Paul was the right move, telling The Mirror he thinks it’s what his mum would have wanted.