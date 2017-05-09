Citymapper Launches A 'Smart Bus' Service In London

Citymapper has already reinvented urban navigation. Now, it wants to reinvent the bus too.

The transport app has teamed up with Transport for London (TfL) to launch a free, trial bus service in the capital.

The Citymapper Smartbus will run for two days (9 and 10 May) on a circular route through the centre of London.

In a Medium post, a Citymapper spokesperson explained that analysis of how people crossed the city had revealed gaps in TfL’s service: “When we studied the existing public transit routes, we realised that they don’t always serve people best, nor evolve quickly enough to accommodate changes in the city.”