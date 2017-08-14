Clarks Pull 'Dolly Babe' Shoe From Back To School Range After Complaints Over 'Sexist' Name

Clarks has pulled a back to school shoe from sale after complaints that the name of the product was “sexist”.
Twitter user Miranda Williams called out the retailer on 6 August after finding out the girls’ shoes were called “Dolly Babe” and boys’ were called “Leader Play”.
She tweeted out photos of both the ranges, writing: “The offending shoes - before they disappear from your website.”
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon weighed in on the row, tweeting on 13 August: “It is almost beyond belief that in 2017 a major company could think this is in any way acceptable. Shows what we are still up against.”
Others agreed.
The Dolly Babe range, featuring a heart print detail, has been withdrawn from the website. The Leader footwear, which carries a football image, remains on sale online in the boys’ school shoes section.
A spokesperson for Clarks told HuffPost UK: “The Dolly Babe shoe is an old and discontinued line, with only remaining stock being sold through our stores.
“However, following customer feedback regarding the name, we have removed the shoe from sale online and are in the process of removing the name from the remaining stock in store, though this process will take time to complete.
“We are working hard to ensure our ranges reflect our gender-neutral ethos and we apologise for any unintended offence caused.”