Victims of modern slavery and human trafficking are being offered jobs by retail giant the Co-op to help them rebuild their lives.

Survivors of forced labour, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude are being given a four-week paid work placement in the Co-op’s food business.

The move is being supported by northern-based charity City Hearts, helping vulnerable people who may not have references or other paperwork, the Press Association reported.

The Co-op is drawing up a national “matching system” that will enable other companies to work with local charities to create jobs.

At least 13,000 people are estimated to have been slavery victims, although the figure is believed to be the tip of the iceberg.

Pippa Wicks, the Co-op Group’s deputy chief executive, said: “This heinous crime will only be stopped by Government, businesses and society working together.

“By creating employment opportunities we can ensure victims stay out of the evil clutches of their captors.