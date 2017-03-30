The show’s remaining stars Faye Ripley, Hermione Norris, John Thomson, James Nesbitt and Robert Bathurst have taken a break from filming in Manchester for a special celebratory snap, marking the show’s special birthday.

‘Cold Feet’ made its debut 20 years ago today, on Sunday 30 March 1997, when viewers first met Adam and Rachel, Pete and Jenny, Karen and David.

‘Cold Feet’ initially ran for five series until 2003, before returning last year for a brand new series, watched by eight million viewers. Helen Baxendale, whose character was killed off, was the only star not to return.

On today’s special day, creator Mike Bullen says:

“Twenty years ago, when Cold Feet began, I was just trying to write a show that would amuse and hopefully move my own generation. That remains the aim. It’s just that, with the passage of time, we’re a generation older. We don’t face the same issues, but there are still issues to be faced.

“I think that’s why the reboot worked. We weren’t a tribute act to ourselves; we’ve still got something to say. I’ve met quite a few viewers who knew of the show because their parents watched the original, and are now fans in their own right. I get a huge buzz out of that.”

The most recent series saw the characters tackling fresh struggles, with Adam (James Nesbitt) trying, and failing, to balance middle-age romance with tending to his teenage son, and John Thomson earning accolades for his frank depiction of a man struggling with depression.

The new series is currently filming in Manchester to air later this year on ITV.