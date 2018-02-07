Coleen Nolan has announced she’s divorcing her husband Ray Fensome after ten years of marriage. The ‘Loose Women’ star confirmed they were going their separate ways after a “hellish twelve months”. Writing in the Daily Mirror, the 52-year-old said the last year had left their 17 year relationship “truly dead”.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Coleen and Ray married in 2007.

“Me and my husband Ray are divorcing,” she wrote. “There is too much dividing me and Ray. “We can’t go back. And my future is going to be very different to the one I’d imagined back then.” The former Nolans star, who has a 16-year-old daughter Ciara with the 60-year-old guitarist, admitted she believed she would “grow old” with the musician.

PA Wire/PA Images

She said: “I deserve to be happy. Everyone does. And once you know your marriage is truly dead you need to make your peace with that, bury the past and move on. “After 17 years together that’s what I’m about to do.” She added: “I’ve got tears pouring down my face as I write this. It’s hard to imagine that so much could have changed from that day when we married. On that day I thought there was nothing that could split us up.” Coleen, who also has sons Shane Jr., 29, and Jake, 25, with her ex-husband Shane Richie, said there was “too much dividing me and Ray”. She added: “I can hardly sit here and keep dishing out advice if I’m not being totally straight about what is going on in my own life. “For the last couple of years I’ve got up in the morning hoping desperately everything would be alright. Now I have to admit it’s not going to be alright.”

Rex

Last year Coleen opened up about trying therapy in a bid to save her marriage. She said on ‘Loose Women’: “It does work for a lot of people, if you’ve come to a bit of a rut, you have to be apart to appreciate what you’ve got. “Sometimes you’re not appreciating each other and taking each other for granted, and you think the grass is greener on the other side. “Actually having that time apart makes you realise ‘you know what, I do want to be with that person’, and at least when you go back, you know it’s because you want to be and not because you feel you have to be. It’s a nice feeling. “I do think it works for a lot of people.”