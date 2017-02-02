Incredible drone footage has captured the aftermath of a historic pier’s collapse into the sea.

A large section of the Victoria Pier collapsed into the waters of Colwyn Bay, north Wales on Wednesday.

The footage, captured by LIS Aerial Photography, shows the extent of the damage,

The 117-year-old pier is a Grade II listed structure, preventing it from being demolished despite the council’s permission being given.

Opened in 1900, the pier has at various points featured a pavilion, tea room, theatre, restaurant and nightclub.