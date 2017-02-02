All Sections
    02/02/2017 13:03 GMT | Updated 02/02/2017 15:37 GMT

    Colwyn Bay Pier Collapse Aftermath Captured In Amazing Drone Footage

    117 years of history crumbled into the sea.

    Incredible drone footage has captured the aftermath of a historic pier’s collapse into the sea.

    A large section of the Victoria Pier collapsed into the waters of Colwyn Bay, north Wales on Wednesday.

    The footage, captured by LIS Aerial Photography, shows the extent of the damage,

    The 117-year-old pier is a Grade II listed structure, preventing it from being demolished despite the council’s permission being given.

    Opened in 1900, the pier has at various points featured a pavilion, tea room, theatre, restaurant and nightclub.

    Getty
    The dilapidated pier seen in 2011

    It was finally closed to the public in 1991 on safety grounds.

    The pier suffered vandalism over the following years and was finally burnt down in 1993. 

    Its ruin has continued to crumble ever since.

    Mirrorpix via Getty Images
    Victoria pier in 1969

    According to the Daily Post, a clean-up operation was due to begin on Thursday morning.

    The pier’s ruins will be investigated to see how much damage has been done and if any work needs to be done to make it safe.

