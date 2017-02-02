Incredible drone footage has captured the aftermath of a historic pier’s collapse into the sea.
A large section of the Victoria Pier collapsed into the waters of Colwyn Bay, north Wales on Wednesday.
The footage, captured by LIS Aerial Photography, shows the extent of the damage,
The 117-year-old pier is a Grade II listed structure, preventing it from being demolished despite the council’s permission being given.
Opened in 1900, the pier has at various points featured a pavilion, tea room, theatre, restaurant and nightclub.
It was finally closed to the public in 1991 on safety grounds.
The pier suffered vandalism over the following years and was finally burnt down in 1993.
Its ruin has continued to crumble ever since.
According to the Daily Post, a clean-up operation was due to begin on Thursday morning.
The pier’s ruins will be investigated to see how much damage has been done and if any work needs to be done to make it safe.