Finding a job at the end of university can be a shock to the senses.

Swapping mid-week nights out for hellish commutes and flat shares for the spare room in your mum’s house can leave even the most aspirational graduates wishing they were freshers again.

But price comparison website Compare The Market is giving one lucky student the chance to bag the job of their dreams travelling around the world all expenses paid as a travel advisor.

Jordan Siemens via Getty Images Compare The Market is offering one student the chance to travel the world as a 'travel advisor'

Blogging about their experience on the “Adventure Tour” and provided with a state of the art camera, the grad will be given the chance to capture “some of the world’s most beautiful settings and most exciting activities”.

According to the website, the student will also be given accomodation and travel insurance as they journey to up to ten countries.

If that wasn’t enough, the successful applicant will win £5,000 for their student union.

Photo by Obbchao via Getty Images The successful applicant will visit up to ten countries

To apply, students must tell Compare The Market in less than 200 words what their idea place to visit is and why.

Only students in their final year of university will be considered and applicants must be over 21.

A shortlist of five candidates will be asked to create a YouTube video about why they are perfect for the job before the public votes for their favourite.

So, start packing your bags for the trip of a lifetime.