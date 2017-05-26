A Tory win in the General Election would pose the biggest threat to school funding, a leading think tank has warned.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), schools could face a real-terms cut of almost 3% by 2021/22 under the Conservatives, despite a pledge by the party to boost education spending by £4 billion during this period.

Researchers found that a Labour government would see pupil spending boosted by 6% over the same five years, with the party vowing to reverse cuts made since 2015.

And the Liberal Democrats’ plans would mean per pupil spending was protected in real terms at the 2017/18 level, the Press Association reported.