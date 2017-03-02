Conservative MP's Aide Charged With Rape At Houses Of Parliament

A Conservative MP’s aide has been charged with rape after an attack that allegedly took place in the Houses of Parliament.

Samuel Armstrong was charged with two counts of rape along with a single charge of sexual assault on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement today.

The 23-year-old, from Essex, is said to have carried out the attack in October last year, ITV reported.

The aide is chief of staff to South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay.

Armstrong has been suspended from his duties since the allegations first surfaced.

The Met said Armstrong has been bailed and is due to appear at City of Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 31.