One-Third Of Councils Close Contraceptive Care Services After Spending Cuts

Around one-third of councils in England have been forced to cut services delivering contraceptive care as a result of cuts to public funding.

Figures compiled via Freedom of Information requests by the Advisory Group on Contraception (AGC) show 53 of 152 councils have closed some services provided by clinics, forcing women to travel further to get help.

When asked about plans for the current year, eight further councils confirmed cuts to local services. Of the 51 councils that provided year-on-year data, half have cut their allocated budget for contraception for the financial year 2017/18.

Some 32 local authorities closed contraceptive services in 2016-17, a rise on the 12 that halted offering services a year earlier.

The AGC said “without doubt” the cuts would mean a rapid increase in unplanned babies and more abortions, and that the most vulnerable were at the biggest risk.

The London Borough of Barking and Dagenham reported reducing the number of community service sites from three to one. Women in Bristol saw a number of contraceptive clinic sessions replaced with online services.

Jo Baxter, who was wrongly told by her GP that longer term methods were only “appropriate” for women in long-term relationships, had no accessible community clinic in her area, and lived without contraception for two years.

She said: “It’s crazy in this day and age that women have to fight so hard to get the contraception they want. Family planning clinics should be seen as core community services, but I found it impossible to find one that could help me. If I had got pregnant, it would have been devastating.”