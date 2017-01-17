Missguided has just dropped its latest wedding dress collection, designed for “the cool, experimental girl with an effortless look”.
The fashion brand launched its second limited edition bridal range on Tuesday 17 January, with prices starting from just £80.
The 13-piece Spring/Summer 2017 collection features silk, satin and lace gowns - as well as a less traditional bodysuit and crop top.
Missguided first branched into bridal-wear in 2016 and bestsellers from the launch collection have now been redefined with new necklines and silhouettes to create what the brand calls:
“Styles that appeal to the free spirited, unapologetic girl who’s ready to rip up the bridal rule book.”
Price range from £80 to £180 and there is also a 19-piece bridesmaid collection - in a palette of mauve, nude,red, navy and black.
