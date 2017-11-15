Hundreds of families on Universal Credit are being evicted because their landlord says the new benefit will put them in rent arrears, Jeremy Corbyn has revealed.

The drastic move, which was highlighted by Corbyn during Prime Minister’s Question time, will force parents and their children out of their homes in the New Year.

The Labour leader said the eviction notices were yet more proof that the roll-out of the controversial Universal Credit system had to be put on pause.

The revelation came as Labour’s Frank Field warned the Government it still faced a Commons vote on the benefit tomorrow despite reports that the Treasury was set to reduce its six-week waiting time.

During PMQs, Corbyn revealed that lettings agent GAP Property has sent ‘section 21’ notices to tenants in Lincolnshire, giving them two months’ notice that they may be evicted.