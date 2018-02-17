A bitter Labour row has broken out after Jeremy Corbyn’s allies tried to cancel the election for the chair of the party’s national policy-making body, HuffPost has learned.

Just minutes before the party’s National Policy Forum (NPF) was due to gather in Leeds on Saturday morning, an emergency meeting of the ruling National Executive Committee officers’ group decided to block the vote.

Veteran activist Ann Black – who lost the backing of Momentum this month - had been on course to defeat union rep Andi Fox in a hastily-arranged election to chair the hugely important policy forum, which sets Labour policy for future general elections.

But the party leadership felt that ‘insufficent notice’ had been given for the election, prompted just a few days ago, and with the backing of trade unions moved to postpone it.

When the policy forum meeting formally began, Labour activists furious at the NEC officer decision tried to still go ahead with the election.

NPF vice chair Katrina Murray, who chaired the main gathering, called for a vote despite the opposition of NEC chair Andy Kerr. MPs shouted at Kerr as he tried to pull rank, and Murray stood her ground and went ahead to lead the meeting.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry is understood to have been among those to back the leadership.

The NPF - which is made up of MPs, union reps, local members and others - was also set to discuss the party’s line on Brexit and other key policies at the Leeds meeting.