Jeremy Corbyn has condemned Donald Trump’s decision to reverse decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, claiming it was a “reckless threat to peace”.

And in second fall-out with Trump in just over a week, Theresa May has said she disagrees with US President’s “unhelpful” decision in terms of prospects for peace in the region.

In defiance of warnings from around the world, Trump said his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is expected to take years.

The status of Jerusalem - home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions - is one of the thorniest obstacles to reaching a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.