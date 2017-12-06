Jeremy Corbyn has condemned Donald Trump’s decision to reverse decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, claiming it was a “reckless threat to peace”.
And in second fall-out with Trump in just over a week, Theresa May has said she disagrees with US President’s “unhelpful” decision in terms of prospects for peace in the region.
In defiance of warnings from around the world, Trump said his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is expected to take years.
The status of Jerusalem - home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions - is one of the thorniest obstacles to reaching a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.
“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Trump said in Washington. “While previous presidents have made this a major campaign promise, they failed to deliver. Today, I am delivering.”
In response, Corbyn said: “Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, including occupied Palestinian territory, is a reckless threat to peace.
“The British Government must condemn this dangerous act and work for a just and viable settlement of the conflict.”
Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said: “The Prime Minister must use what remains of the special relationship to urge President Trump to reconsider his decision.
“There is now a high probability that the two state solution will be in tatters, and yet another round of violence in the region can be expected.
“Trump risks bolstering support for extremists, recklessly increasing the likelihood of an upsurge in potential new attacks in the west.”
