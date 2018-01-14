Jeremy Corbyn Says US Is Not Britain’s Most Important Relationship

. @JeremyCorbyn tells @Peston he is not surprised that @realDonaldTrump cancelled his trip to the UK pic.twitter.com/8sndJ6yGN5

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has dealt a blow to the so-called ‘special relationship’ after saying the US is not Britain’s most important relationship with another country.

The Labour leader said the UK had to maintain many important relationships around the world, as he hit out at “endless offensive remarks” by Donald Trump about women, minorities and different faiths.

The opposition leader’s view underlines the deepening rift between the party and the US president, and comes as Corbyn’s prospects of becoming Prime Minister were boosted by the party’s surge at last year’s snap general election.

Corbyn, appearing on ITV’s Peston On Sunday, was asked if Britain’s relationship with the US was the most important relationship it has with another country.

The Labour leader replied: “No. I think there are many important relationships.

“The US one is obviously culturally and economically significant and important.

“Also the trading relationships we have around the world with obviously the EU, but also with India and China and the rest of the world are very important.

“Also our relationship with international institutions such as the United Nations is very important.

“The biggest disappointment of Donald Trump is, apart from his endless offensive remarks about women, about minorities and about different faiths, is his failure to support international institutions like the United Nations and like Unesco.”