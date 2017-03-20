The show in question was aired on Friday 17 February and saw Nathan Curtis get 16-year-old Bethany Platt drunk, before taking her back to his house.

After assessing viewer complaints, Ofcom has decided not to investigate a February episode of ‘Coronation Street’ , which saw a development in the ongoing child grooming storyline.

Explaining their decision, Ofcom have now said: “We assessed complaints about this storyline.

“We concluded the content was neither graphic nor violent, and took into account Coronation Street’s established role in covering challenging or distressing social issues.”

The NSPCC, who has worked with the soap’s writers on the episode, has also released a statement, which reads: “Soaps play an important part in highlighting abuse, and in giving victims the courage to speak out and in signposting them to help and support.

“It can make for difficult viewing, but it’s vital this type of abuse is portrayed as realistically as possible. We hope it will raise awareness of the signs of grooming and encourage more victims to come forward and seek help.

“The NSPCC has been working with ‘Coronation Street’ writers to ensure their current grooming storyline gives an accurate reflection of how abusers exploit and manipulate their victims.