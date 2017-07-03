Ofcom is investigating ‘Coronation Street’ over gang rape scenes that were aired on a Saturday morning, when the soap was repeated on ITV2.

The Bethany Platt scenes were initially shown on ITV1 in the closing week of May, when the show moved to the later 9pm slot, before being repeated at the much earlier time of 8:50AM.

And while the episode’s initial airing isn’t under investigation, Ofcom are looking into whether the scenes were suitable for broadcast as part of the ITV2 morning omnibus.