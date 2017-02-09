Actress Helen Flanagan made her soap return earlier this week , and it’s now been revealed that she’s signed a contract which means she’ll be in Weatherfield until at least December.

We have some good news for fans of Coronation Street ’s Rosie Webster, as the character will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Helen has shared her joy at the news, stating (via Digital Spy): “I am having so much fun being back here playing Rosie again.

“The writing is hilarious and I am delighted to be staying around. I can’t wait to see what Rosie is going to get up to.”

‘Corrie’ producer Kate Oates adds: “We are thrilled to have Helen back and delighted that she is now going to become a more permanent fixture in Weatherfield.

“Rosie is a classic ‘Coronation Street’ comedy character and we are looking forward to seeing more of her antics in the future.”

Rosie made a typically dramatic arrival when she rocked up on t’cobbles on Monday (6 February), but it’s fair to say her return divided viewers.

In the coming weeks, fans will see her dealing with the drugs scandal that dominated her grand entrance, but Helen has promised that we’ll see a nicer side to Rosie this time around.

