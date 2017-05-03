‘Coronation Street’ actor Shayne Ward has said he’s in no rush to strip off on the soap, claiming he feels there is too much pressure on actors to keep in shape.

The former ‘X Factor’ winner joined the soap as factory boss Aidan Connor in 2015, and since then has enjoyed a number of on-screen romances with Weatherfield residents.

However, although he went shirtless in a number of his music videos during his time as a popstar, he’s now claimed that those days are behind him.