‘Coronation Street’ actor Shayne Ward has said he’s in no rush to strip off on the soap, claiming he feels there is too much pressure on actors to keep in shape.
The former ‘X Factor’ winner joined the soap as factory boss Aidan Connor in 2015, and since then has enjoyed a number of on-screen romances with Weatherfield residents.
However, although he went shirtless in a number of his music videos during his time as a popstar, he’s now claimed that those days are behind him.
Addressing the possibility of future shirtless scenes, Shayne said (via The Sun): “I’d rather stick to keeping my shirt on. It would take a lot to get me to take my kit off now.
“I’m happy just being in the factory with my shirt on.”
He also claimed that there was a lot of pressure on actors to look a certain way, adding: “I think there is so much pressure to get in shape nowadays. I am just happy doing what I’m doing.”
It was recently revealed that Shayne’s character would be at the centre of a new drama this summer, thanks to a love triangle between his current girlfriend Eva Price and former fling, Maria Connor.
Executive producer Kate Oates teased back in March: “This is an old-fashioned love triangle, and there’s a chance Aidan and Maria will restart their affair. So when Eva finds out, she’s going to be mad!
“The question is, where will she channel that anger and who will be in her firing line?”