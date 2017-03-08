Tonight’s ‘Coronation Street’ is going to be full of drama for Ken and Adam Barlow, when the former finds out about his grandson’s drug money secret.
On Monday (6 March), we saw the pair nearly come to blows over Adam’s recent questionable deeds, which include stealing money and even a car.
And now, things are going get seriously heated when Ken learns Adam has become involved in dealing.
It all happens when Ken finds the holdall full of cash in Adam and Daniel’s flat, and unaware of the true extent of Adam’s situation, Ken takes the cash, planning to burn it all in the back garden.
In need of the money, and eager to have it over to the nasty Ronan, Adam pleads with Ken to leave the cash alone - but will he stand strong? Or hand it over to a desperate Adam?
Adam and Daniel have caused plenty of problems for Ken since they arrived in Weatherfield, and the latter recently started a relationship with Sinead Tinker.
The couple have faced a tough few weeks though, following Sinead’s discovery that she’s pregnant.
‘Coronation Street’ airs tonight at 7.30pm. Catch up on all the latest soap news and spoilers here.